Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 17

Etela’at
Intl. Quds Conference to be held by videoconference
Jordan's King Abdullah warns of 'massive conflict' if Israeli regime annexes West Bank
COVID-19 death rate sliding in Iran
Iran’s OPEC governor passes away
UNHRC urges lifting of anti-Iran sanctions
Iran
Leader visits university students via videoconference
Farewell to Iran’s OPEC representative
Keyhan
Saudis continue insane aggressions against fasting Yemeni people
New Iraqi PM: I am at Hashd al Sha’abi’s service
Tehran to hold Quds rallies by marching cars
Aftab
Rouhani says Quds Day rallies to be held by marching cars
Iran OPEC boss passes away
Ebtekar
Symbolic rallies on Quds Day by marching cars
Farewell to veteran Iranian diplomat, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili
Iran marks National Day of renowned poet, Omar Kayyam
Etemad
Rouhani delineates plans for resuming daily life through smart distancing
On demise of Iranian envoy: Goodbye Iran’s Mr. OPEC!
MR
Your Comment