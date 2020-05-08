Talks underway with European airlies for resumption of flights: ICAO

In line with the resumption of European flights to the airports of the county and take advantage of airspace of Islamic Republic of Iran for its passing flights to the destinations of countries including Persian Gulf southern littoral states, Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asian countries, various expert-level meetings were held between the aviation officials of the country and a number of European Airlines, represented by Lufthansa Airline, he added.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVId-19, across the global, possibility of resumption of flights were suspended in Tehran, Sharafi emphasized.

