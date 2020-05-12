Envoy urges EU for ‘practical support’ to JCPOA, multilateralism

In a videoconference on Monday with the non-European ambassadors to Croatia, Parviz Esmaeili referred to the challenged nuclear deal, saying “The EU has played a positive role in supporting the JCPOA and multilateralism; however, this single voice of support should be turned into a single resolve and practice.”

He referred to the initial purpose of the European Union which has been “to strengthen multilateralism, ensure common interests and resolve regional and international disputes and crises,” reiterating that “the world's current situation is a sign of propriety for this goal-setting.”

“Only in this case, the EU can be deemed a reliable mainstay of diplomacy, peace and global cooperation,” he added.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, for his part, said during the videoconference that peace and security in the Middle East is significant for Croatia and it will support any initiative in the field.

"I believe peace has no replacement. Respecting each other and international commitments are very important and we are duty-bound to reinforce peace processes," he said.

MR/4923216