State JCPOA goes down in history: Expediency Council sec.

He made the remarks on Mon. on the occasion of the second anniversary the US pullout from JCPOA and said, “failure of JCPOA is the failure of an idea in administering and running the country in several governments.”

Turning to the anniversary of US withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers [5+1 Group] in mid-July 2015, he added, “with the US pullout from this important international deal, the noble nation of Islamic Iran became aware of their future for more than 10 years in order to know which path to take and what to do.”

Two years ago on May 18, 2018, President Trump pulled US out of Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and imposed the toughest ever sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nov, he said, adding, “this is while that Islamic Republic of Iran has fully lived up to all its commitments under JCPOA.”

The United States first withdrew from JCPOA unilaterally and halted fulfilling its obligation within the framework of JCPOA. Then, it [United States] resorted to impose widespread sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he criticized.

