Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 12

ARMAN MELLI
- Effect of spread of COVID-19 in political situation of country
- Industry Minister Rahmani fired over irregularity at auto market
- Bitter accident at Konarak, human error blamed
ASIA
- Prisoners’ swap, whether American or non-American
- Hossein Modaress Khiabanai appointed Minister of Industry
AFTAB
- 19 crew onboard vessel were martyred and 15 others injured in Iran Navy drill
- Minister of Industry Rahmani fired from his position.
- Condolences to Iran over accident happened during Iran’s Navy drill
EBTEKAR
- Prisoners’ swap between Iran, US, no need to talk
- Industry minister axed due to irregularity at auto market
- Skyrocketing price of US dollar and gold coin
E’TEMAD
- Spread of COVID-19 puts Khuzestan province at special condition
- Lockdown of Abadan due to growth of corona in Khuzestan prov.
- Rouhani appoints Khiabanai as new caretaker for Ministry of Industry
ETTELA’AT
- Religious centers to be reopened after holy month of Ramadan.
- Rouhani: Iran will always stand by Iraqi people and government.
- 19 crew members onboard were martyred at Iran’s naval drill mishap
IRAN
- Rouhani appoints Modaress Khiabani as new caretaker for Ministry of Industry
- Incident happened for Konarak vessel at territorial waters
- Reopening religious centers, restaurants and barbershops after holy month of Ramadan
MA/
