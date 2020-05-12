Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 12

ARMAN MELLI

- Effect of spread of COVID-19 in political situation of country

- Industry Minister Rahmani fired over irregularity at auto market

- Bitter accident at Konarak, human error blamed

ASIA

- Prisoners’ swap, whether American or non-American

- Hossein Modaress Khiabanai appointed Minister of Industry

AFTAB

- 19 crew onboard vessel were martyred and 15 others injured in Iran Navy drill

- Minister of Industry Rahmani fired from his position.

- Condolences to Iran over accident happened during Iran’s Navy drill

EBTEKAR

- Prisoners’ swap between Iran, US, no need to talk

- Industry minister axed due to irregularity at auto market

- Skyrocketing price of US dollar and gold coin

E’TEMAD

- Spread of COVID-19 puts Khuzestan province at special condition

- Lockdown of Abadan due to growth of corona in Khuzestan prov.

- Rouhani appoints Khiabanai as new caretaker for Ministry of Industry

ETTELA’AT

- Religious centers to be reopened after holy month of Ramadan.

- Rouhani: Iran will always stand by Iraqi people and government.

- 19 crew members onboard were martyred at Iran’s naval drill mishap

IRAN

- Rouhani appoints Modaress Khiabani as new caretaker for Ministry of Industry

- Incident happened for Konarak vessel at territorial waters

- Reopening religious centers, restaurants and barbershops after holy month of Ramadan

