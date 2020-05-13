Iranian, Turkish researchers carry out 22 joint projects

Following the call for joint projects early summer 2019, in the five-month period, 164 research plans were sent within the framework of TUBIAK-MSRT Joint Call 2020, according to Iran’s Ministry of Science.

Each project was judged by two scientists in winter and 22 projects were confirmed to receive 100,000 Turkish liras and 400 million Iranian rials.

The name of researchers and projects have been announced in the portal of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology.

The Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for Intl. Affairs Hossein Salar Ameli termed this joint project as international cooperation between Iran and Turkey in post-coronavirus pandemic.

He announced that an introduction of a post-corona interaction is under design in the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and results of the project will be announced today.

MA/IRN83785995