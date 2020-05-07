Police arrest two drug lords after massive drug bust in SE Iran

After a heavy armed clash with members of a major drug trafficking circle in Khash county region, police forces managed to seize 2.419 tons of various illicit drugs, said Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari on Thursday.

The seizure includes 2.03 tons of opium, 406kg of hashish, and 10kg of morphine, he said.

Two leaders of this drug band have been arrested in addition to confiscation of some weapons, live ammunition, and cars, added the commander.

This is the fourth major drug bust in the region in a week. Earlier, authorities had informed about the seizure of 3.5-ton, 2.3-ton, and 1.4-ton consignments in the province.

