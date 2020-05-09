Iran's handicrafts exports reach $427mn in 11 months

Pouya Mahmoudian added that of the total amount, some $237 million accounted for official exports, and the remaining $190 million belong to the suitcase trade.

According to the available data, the figure shows a 13.3% and 8% growth in terms of value and volume, respectively, compared with the corresponding period of the year before.

Noting that the country had set a $440-million goal for last fiscal’s handicrafts exports, the official said, the 11-month figure indicates a 97% realization of the plan.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the fiscal (2018-2019), suggesting a mild growth of 3% year on year.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones were the main products exported last year.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the US, the UK, were the top five export destinations of Iran during the said period.

