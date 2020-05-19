Hamedan province’s handicraft exports reach $35mn per annum

Deputy Head of Hamedan cultural heritage, handicrafts and tourism office, Hashem Mazaheri, said this week that traditional glassware, ceramics, wooden products, sculptures, and furniture were among the province’s exports last year.

He noted that Lalejin pottery had an 80% share in the province’s handicraft exports during the said period.

Lalejin, which was registered as the world pottery capital in 2016 by UNESCO-affiliated World Crafts Council, is the main center for the production of the earthenware and ceramics in the country.

Iran exported handicrafts worth $427 million during the 11 months to Feb. 19, of which official exports accounted for $237 million.

The figure shows a 13.3% increase in value and an 8% growth in weight compared with the same period of the year before.

However, the official exports fell drastically while suitcase exports came to a total halt in the 12th month of the last fiscal year (Feb. 20-March 19) due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

