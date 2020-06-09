Iranian coppersmith from North Khorasan

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – June 10 is celebrated as World Handicraft Day worldwide. Iranian artists have used the occasion to draw international attention to Iran's unique art forms. Mr. Naghi Khorasani is a coppersmith (also known as a brazier) who makes artifacts from copper and brass (brass is an alloy of copper and zinc) for almost 20 years in the Iranian province of North Khorasan. His colleague Mr. Masoumian accompanies him by doing 'toreutics' (metal-engraving) on his crafts.