Tehran’s annual handicraft exports reach $73mn

Parham Janfeshan added that the capital’s exports mainly included traditional glassware, hand-woven products, zilou floor coverings, decoration stones, and traditional personal ornamentations.

Over 14,000 artists are working in 1,000 workshops in Tehran.

Tehran exported some $84 million worth of handicrafts a year before (March 2018-2019).

The handicraft sector enjoys huge potentials, which if exploited properly, would lead to a great transformation in the country’s production and exports of cultural and artistic items.

Currently, Iran’s annual handicrafts amount to $200 million.

Among the numerous types of handicrafts in Iran, the most well-known are felts, tribal rugs, glasswork, pottery, ceramics and tiles, traditional furniture, copper and brass ornaments, woodwork (including mosaic, wood carving and inlaid), enamel work and engravings.

