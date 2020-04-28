  1. Culture
3,000 year-old silver cup discovered in Iran's Khalkhal

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – The 3,000-year-old silver cup and 140 historical objects related to the Iron Age have been discovered in the historical cemetery of Shal village in Ardabil Province, according to an official.

The General Manager of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Organization of Ardabil Province Nader Fallahi said on Tuesday that the 3,000-year-old silver cup and other objects which were unearthed during excavations in Khalkhal City are now in restoration and research phase.

The objects are mostly related to rituals, religions, and military, including Iron Age warfare, he added.

According to Fallahi, the objects will be delivered to the Khalkhal museum after doing related researches.

Doing research will take time and the list of items was sent to the ancient research center of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ministry, he said.

