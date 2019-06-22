Flights underway normally through Iranian airspace: CAO

“No foreign airliner has submitted a statement to CAO regarding the change of routes or avoidance from flying over the country’s skies”, Ali Abedzadeh made the remarks in response to the claims that some foreign airlines have canceled direct flights to Iran or through its airspace, following Iran’s shoot-down of a US spy drone, which violated its territorial airspace over the Persian Gulf waters on Thursday.

Noting that Iran’s airspace is completely safe both over the Persian Gulf and inside the country, he said flights over the country’s skies have not decreased and are underway normally.

Thanks to the security of the Iranian airspace, Abedzadeh said, “Over the past two years, and amid the tensions in the region, the number of flights in Iran’s skies has increased to over 1,000 per day.”

