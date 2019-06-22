  1. Economy
22 June 2019 - 09:24

Flights underway normally through Iranian airspace: CAO

Flights underway normally through Iranian airspace: CAO

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said Fri. that the country's airspace is completely safe, and direct flights are currently underway over Iran's skies.

“No foreign airliner has submitted a statement to CAO regarding the change of routes or avoidance from flying over the country’s skies”, Ali Abedzadeh made the remarks in response to the claims that some foreign airlines have canceled direct flights to Iran or through its airspace, following Iran’s shoot-down of a US spy drone, which violated its territorial airspace over the Persian Gulf waters on Thursday.

Noting that Iran’s airspace is completely safe both over the Persian Gulf and inside the country, he said flights over the country’s skies have not decreased and are underway normally.

Thanks to the security of the Iranian airspace, Abedzadeh said, “Over the past two years, and amid the tensions in the region, the number of flights in Iran’s skies has increased to over 1,000 per day.”

MNA/IRN83363404

News Code 146724

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News