Iranian companies play key role in containing COVID-19

In a ceremony to unveil the Science and Technology Park in Hamedan on Saturday, Sattari noted that Iranian Knowledge-based companies have played a key role in containing COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

He added that Knowledge-based companies provide the country with medicine and medical equipment and the Islamic Republic does not import any product in this field.

“Iran produces masks, medical equipment, and ventilators (artificial respiration devices) domestically, and during this period, not even a single ventilator, which has a complex manufacturing process, has been imported into the country,” he maintained.

He further said that Knowledge-based companies have recently produced several new drugs in the country.

FA/IRN 83883868