May 6, 2020, 11:49 AM

Iran’s Mustafa science, technology foundation to convene virtual summit to synergize COVID-19 responses

TEHRAN, May 6 (MNA) – Focusing on South-South collaboration to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Science and Technology Exchange Program, organized by Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation of Iran, together with its partners, is organizing the 7th STEP summit virtually May 18 and 28, 2020.

Online registration is now open for the virtual thematic summit on the Coronavirus.

The first day of the summit will be focused on “Sharing Experiences and Observations of the Islamic Countries’ Medical Staff in Dealing with COVID-19”.

The second day will be focused on “Scientific discoveries, Technological innovations and Strategies Facing Coronavirus Challenges”.

Participants at the summit will emphasize the importance of sharing knowledge, experiences, and achievements in this critical time to synergize the capacities and capabilities of scientists and experts in the Islamic world to help solve this global crisis.

