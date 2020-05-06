Iran’s Mustafa science, technology foundation to convene virtual summit to synergize COVID-19 responses

Online registration is now open for the virtual thematic summit on the Coronavirus.

The first day of the summit will be focused on “Sharing Experiences and Observations of the Islamic Countries’ Medical Staff in Dealing with COVID-19”.

The second day will be focused on “Scientific discoveries, Technological innovations and Strategies Facing Coronavirus Challenges”.

Participants at the summit will emphasize the importance of sharing knowledge, experiences, and achievements in this critical time to synergize the capacities and capabilities of scientists and experts in the Islamic world to help solve this global crisis.

ZZ/PR