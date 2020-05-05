Lebanon appreciates Iran for sending medical aid to Beirut

“Iran's help is much appreciated while the country is under sanction as well as struggling at the same time to fight against the virus," Hamad Hassan said during a ceremony held at the airport to receive Iran’s humanitarian aids.

“On behalf of the government, the nation, and the entire Lebanese community, I appreciate the kindness of our Iranian brothers,” he added, saying, “In terms of quality, Iranian respiratory devices are equivalent to European models, and we wish Iran good health and progress in the field of technology under siege.”

The donation included 15 ventilators, 5,000 PCR tests, and Personal Protective Equipment, the report said.

Lebanon currently has a total of 740 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 25 deaths. The Health Ministry has announced a total of 200 recoveries since the first case of coronavirus was declared on February 21.

