SHAD system creates a teacher-student relationship during pandemic

“We hope that education begins soon in the white zones.”

Speaking on Tuesday evening at Teacher's Week ceremony, he endeared the name and memory of Martyr Morteza Motahari and said, “martyr Motahari was one of the exceptional and unique figures in our history and one of the students of Imam Khomeini's school.”

Appreciating the tireless efforts of all teachers in the country, the President stressed that one of the concerns of the 11th and 12th Governments is to solve the economic problems of employees in general and teachers and workers in particular, and will spare no effort in this direction.

President Rouhani officially opened SHAD System and described the continuation and strengthening the system important even after the reopening of classes, saying that he had ordered the National Centre for Cyberspace to help complete the system and fix its shortcomings.

The president described learning a skill alongside a second language and virtual literacy essential for students, and stressed the importance of paying attention to education and ethics, strengthening the Persian language, and the health of students.

Parts of President's speech is as follows:

It was a very good day for me, because in this week, I had the opportunity to listen to some of our dear teachers and authorities' points of view in person or through videoconference.

There is no doubt that the position of the teacher is very high. The greatest teacher position is God and after Him, prophets, whether prophet of Islam or other prophets.

Much of what we have in life, including ethics, education, skills and knowledge, comes from the education system and our teachers.

The root of countries' growth and prosperity is in education and the classroom.

Despite facing coronavirus and sanctions at the same time, the Iranian people have shown the best resistance these days. We can compare our moral conditions with other nations and countries.

Of course, we still have a long way to go to put this virus behind us, and if what they say is true, we might be facing this virus for weeks and months.

The first group to carry out this task were doctors, nurses, and medical staff. They carried a heavy burden, did a great job, made great sacrifices, and also those who made life easier for people to go to the grocery store, food, sanitation, disinfection.

Everyone worked hard, our pilots and flight attendants, who on difficult days transported medical supplies and diagnostic kits from other countries. This is an example, because if I want to name them, I will not be able to.

