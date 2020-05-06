“Trump made a big mistake”: President Rouhani

“America knows that Iran will achieve success in the coming months and that is the removal of the arms embargo. US has recently woke up from a deep sleep and regrets withdrawing from the JCPOA because arms embargo will soon be lifted and Israel and Saudi Arabia will tell Trump that they were wrong for pulling out of the JCPOA. There is no JCPOA for the US anymore,” Rouhani said while addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday.

“If arms embargo is extended, the response will be the one that I mentioned in letters to 4+1 leaders where I explained such a measure will have what dangerous consequences,” he stressed.

The remarks come as the US has started efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which will end this October. Washington has announced that it will use all its tools in the United Nations Security Council to achieve its aim. However, such a resolution is believed to be vetoed by Russia and China. As a second approach, Washington will then try to argue that it is a JCPOA participant so as to trigger the snapback mechanism which will return UN sanctions against Iran. This is while US President Doland Trump ceased his country's participation in the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions against Iran.

“Iran will not accept the violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 because the lifting of the arms embargo is Iran’s inherent right,” Rouhani highlighted.

“A wise approach for America is to return to the JCPOA, repent, and compensate the losses but those ruling in the White House now don’t have such a wisdom.”

