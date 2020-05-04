Global coronavirus confirmed cases exceed 3.5mn

The United States has the most confirmed cases and deaths with 1,188,421 and 68,602 respectively as of Monday, according to the latest data.

Spain, Italy, and UK stand next in terms of confirmed cases with more than 247,000, 210,000, and 186,000 infections respectively.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported 679 new cases bringing the country's total to 163,175. There were also 43 deaths. Some 6,692 people have now died from the disease in Germany, Aljazeera reported.

China reported three new cases - all among people returning from overseas - bringing the total to 82,880. The National Health Commission also reported 13 new asymptomatic cases. There were no new deaths.

South Korea, which is planning to ease social distancing guidelines on Wednesday, reported eight new cases all of them imported from overseas. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said total cases now stood at 10,801.

MAH