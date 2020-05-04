Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit over 98k with almost 79k recovered

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement, saying that over the past 24 hours, 1,223 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 98,647.

Unfortunately, 74 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,277, he added.

There are 2,676 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those originally infected, 79,397 were declared recovered.

So far, 508,288 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus exceeds 3.5 million across the world while more than 247,000 people have died and about 1.1 million have recovered.

MNA/4916787