Iran's judiciary express concern over health of Iranian scientist imprisoned in US

“We are concerned about the health of all Iranians imprisoned in US prisons,” said Bagheri-Kani referring to the news of Iranian scientist infected with COVID-19.

“The news of the Iranian scientist who has been infected with the coronavirus has raised concerns,” he added, saying, “Therefore, we are pursuing his release from the relevant authorities and only the release of Asgari can put an end to the concerns about the health of this university professor.”

Referring to media reports about the poor condition of US prisons, he said, “The history of respiratory problems of Iranian scientist has made the concern about Asgari's health much more serious.”

“Therefore, we call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intensify its efforts for the release of the Iranian scientist and to use all its political, diplomatic and legal capacities to release him as soon as possible,” he stressed.

Dr. Sirous Asgari, a materials science and engineering professor who spoke out in March about the unsanitary and “inhumane” conditions in detention, was placed in an isolation cell this week inside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) jail in Louisiana, Guardian reported.

His lawyers learned on Tuesday that his Covid-19 test was positive, and in a phone call with the Guardian, said Asgari had had a fever for days and cough.

He and his family are calling for his release to a medical facility where he can receive proper care.

Asgari’s story sparked international outrage after he spoke about his fears of Covid-19 spreading inside crowded Ice facilities with substandard cleaning practices and a lack of supplies. The professor, who has a history of respiratory problems, was exonerated in a US sanctions trial last year, but Ice has refused to release him or allow him to return to Iran. Iran’s foreign minister recently called for his release, as have some US lawmakers and human rights groups.

MNA/FNA 13990212000143