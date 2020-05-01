Iran’s coronavirus death toll hits 6,091 on Fri.

In the past 24 hours, 1,006 new affected cases have been detected, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 95,646, said Jahanpour in his press conference.

He added that unfortunately, 63 coronavirus patients have died in a single day, bringing the total death toll to 6,091.

The Iranian official noted that 2,899 cases are in critical condition while 76,318 have recovered and been discharged from medical centers

He went on to say that 475,023 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

According to the latest reports on Friday, there are 3,310,039 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories and 234,143 people have died so far from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of May 01 while 1,043,245 people have recovered.

