UN urged to take action for release of Iranian prof. imprisoned in US

He pointed to the arrest of Iranian scientist in the United States and improper healthcare and hygienic condition in the US prison and added, “nowadays, organizations which claim to defend human rights must visit US and Israeli prisons, because, their prisoners are really in bad conditions and inmates are at high risk of being infected by the novel coronavirus.”

Under such circumstances, these countries i.e. the United States and Zionist regime showed that they cannot manage their ordinary people who are not in prison as well, he emphasized.

Statistics show that the highest rate of coronavirus outbreak and death toll belongs to the United States, he said, adding, “presently, Iranian professor Dr. Asgari has been imprisoned in the United States under false excuses and it is necessary for UN to take urgent action to release him ASAP.”

Scientifically, it has been proven that stress can exacerbate a person’s susceptibility to this deadly disease and if infected, stress can increase the risk of coronavirus extremely, he highlighted.

Asgari’s story sparked international outrage after he spoke about his fears of Covid-19 spreading inside crowded Ice facilities with substandard cleaning practices and a lack of supplies. The professor, who has a history of respiratory problems, was exonerated in a US sanctions trial last year, but Ice [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] has refused to release him or allow him to return to Iran. Iran’s foreign minister recently called for his release, as have some US lawmakers and human rights groups.

MNA/FNA13990213001024