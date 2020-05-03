Iran ready to share COVID-19 experiences with West: Amir-Abdollahian

“#CoronaCrisis management has been failed in America & parts of Western Europe. As #Iran expresses its sympathy, the Nation can share its successful #COVID19 experience w/ Europe & America,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Saturday night.

“Iran's National Health System proves its extraordinary knowledge, experiences & workforce,” he added.

Using domestic capacities and despite inhumane US sanctions, Iran has managed to control the outbreak. The country has used the potentials of its armed forces, voluntary groups, and knowledge-based companies to implement a nationwide strategy to fight the pandemic. Most businesses have resumed activity, however, the health officials have warned that people should continue to follow social distancing guidelines to prevent the second wave of the disease.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 67,000 from 1,160,774 coronavirus cases. Trump’s administration is under heavy criticism for not doing enough and on time to fight back the disease.

