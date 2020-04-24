Russian parl. voices support for Iran’s Noor-1 satellite launch

Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s foreign affairs committee stressed that Tehran's move to launch the ‘Noor-1’ military satellite into space is in no way a violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

The concept of military satellite does not mean carrying military weapons, so Iran didn’t violate any rule, he added.

Rejecting the US allegations that Iran had violated Security Council Resolution 2231 over its launch of the Noor 1 military satellite, Konstantin Kosachev, head of the International Affairs Commission of the Russian Senate said on Thursday that no resolution has banned Iran from launching a military satellite.

The US must pay attention to the fact that the concept of military satellite does not mean the weapon is installed, he added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched the first military satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km.

