'Natural' for US to oppose stronger Iran: Judiciary Chief

Speaking in a local judiciary meeting on Monday, Raeisi strongly dismissed US and some European countries’ accusations that the recent Noor-1 satellite launch was a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“Today, they are against what IRGC carried out in making Iran stronger, and this is natural,” he stressed.

“We should not pay attention to this fuss, rather should continue the path with more power,” he said.

After IRGC successfully launched and placed the country’s first military satellite into the orbit on Wednesday, April 22, US and European signatories of the JCPOA (Germany, UK, and France) accused Iran of violating the UNSC resolution. to the

Foreign Minister Zarif took to Twitter to condemn the allegations on Friday, writing “US has been bullying all against UNSC Resolution 2231 since 2017. Europe obeyed US instead of 2231. Neither can lecture Iran based on flimsy misreadings of UNSCR 2231. Iran neither has nukes nor missiles “DESIGNED to be capable of carrying” such horrific arms.”

Also, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reacted on Friday to the E3 statements, saying “While the US has been violating each and every clause of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 every day and every moment by withdrawing from the JCPOA and imposing illegal sanctions against Iran, it is surprising that the European countries are not taking action against the US and refuse to condemn that country, and it reveals double standards and surrender to the US’ bullying behaviour in the international arena,”

