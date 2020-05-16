Trade exchange between Iran, Venezuela has nothing to do with anyone else

He made the remarks on Sat. on the sidelines of a meeting with the managers and directors of Public Relations Departments at the Central Taskforce against Smuggling Goods and Foreign Exchange and added, “Iran and Venezuela are two independent states. In addition to conducting trade and business activity with other countries in world, Islamic Republic of ran also exchanges trade with Venezuela.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabiei pointed to some rumors spread in the recent weeks on the trade exchanges between Tehran and Caracas, he added, “Iran sells goods to Venezuela and buys goods in return. This trade has nothing to do with anyone else.”

He reiterated, “Iran and Venezuela are two independent states and exchange different goods with each other and we will not hesitate to sell its oil in the international markets.”

Earlier, Reuters reported that an Iran-flagged tanker is en route to Venezuela, carrying fuel. Meanwhile, a senior official in US President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters Thursday on condition of anonymity that the United States was considering measures against Iran in response to the fuel shipment.

Ever since withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, Washington has launched a so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran, seeking to pressure it with a growing list of widespread sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

The United States has also over the past few years imposed harsh economic sanctions on Venezuela to pressure the country's President Nicolas Maduro to step down, forcing millions of Venezuelans to abandon their homeland due to a lack of basic food and necessities.

