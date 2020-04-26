Some cannot control their anger after seeing Iran’s success amid outbreak

“When I tell some presidents that we have the ability to export sanitary equipment and that we may even export test kits, they feel surprised. When they see that after two years of severe sanctions that they thought would destroy the country, Iran is performing better than them regarding coronavirus, they become frustrated and cannot control their anger," he said while speaking in a session of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters in Tehran.

Rouhani lauded the country's knowledge-based companies that are producing the required equipment to control the outbreak such as ventilators and N95 face masks.

Warning of misinterpretation

“The opening up of businesses should not lead to the misinterpretation that the coronavirus is eliminated.”

“We cannot say when the outbreak will end,” he added, pointing out that there are still no confirmed vaccines or medicine for the disease.

"The only way to overcome COVID-19 is to mind our distance and health protocols and take care of ourselves and observe the protocols put forward by the health sector," he said

Iran has opened up businesses gradually since some three weeks ago as the virus is under control in the country. More than 89,000 people have contracted the virus and the death toll is at 5,650 as of Saturday noon. Meanwhile, experts have warned that people should follow social distancing guidelines while resuming daily activities, warning that any negligence would lead to another wave of infected cases.

A new decision

Rouhani went on to say that the task force has made a new decision on the fight against the outbreak. "The new decision is that the country will be divided into different zones, not based on province, east and west, north and south, but based on the spread of coronavirus."

The Health Ministry, he continued, will inform people about these regions. He said more than 100 counties are in white condition now and even religious sites of them can reopen following Health Ministry's permission and adhering to defined health guidelines.

Rouhani hoped that the country would see a rapid expansion of white regions with the increased cooperation of the Iranian nation in following social distancing guidelines.

Pointing to the impossibility of observing social distancing in metro and buses during rush hours, Rouhani said that the task force has decided to make wearing masks and gloves in the mentioned public transport systems as compulsory, adding that further details will be announced by the Interior Ministry.

