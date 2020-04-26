  1. Politics
Mountain in Swiss lit up with a projection of Iran's flag

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Iran's national flag has been projected onto the Swiss mountain of the Matterhorn in an illuminated message of hope, endurance, and strength during the global coronavirus pandemic.

As the Swiss embassy announced on an Instagram post on Sunday, the red, white and blue emblem was projected onto the Matterhorn, a mountain of the Alps, straddling the main watershed and border between Switzerland and Italy.

The move has been welcomed by Iranian social media users.

For almost a month, in the past recent month and amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the Matterhorn has been illuminated with different symbols, to give the people hope and show our solidarity to the world.

The projections are also to say thank you to all these people working hard during this crisis.

