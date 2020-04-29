Iranian dailies' headlines on April 29

Aftab:

US return to JCPOA not possible

Passengers obligated to wear mask in Tehran subway

Ebtekar:

US plan for JCPOA impractical

Etemad:

Aspects of the new US plan

Etela’at:

One-third of country’s ICU beds vacant; a rest time for medical staff

Agriculture minister: Iran to produce 10mn tons of wheat this year

Javan:

Trump dreaming of plundering China

Kayhan:

US think tank: America missed a great opportunity of unrest in Iraq by assassinating Gen. Soleimani

US oil price hit $10 a barrel

Qased satellite launcher leverage to pressure US: UK think tank

Hamshahri:

Coronavirus threatening 6 million jobs

MAH