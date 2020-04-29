Iranian dailies' headlines on April 29

Aftab:
US return to JCPOA not possible
Passengers obligated to wear mask in Tehran subway
Ebtekar:
US plan for JCPOA impractical
Etemad:
Aspects of the new US plan
Etela’at:
One-third of country’s ICU beds vacant; a rest time for medical staff
Agriculture minister: Iran to produce 10mn tons of wheat this year
Javan:
Trump dreaming of plundering China
Kayhan:
US think tank: America missed a great opportunity of unrest in Iraq by assassinating Gen. Soleimani
US oil price hit $10 a barrel
Qased satellite launcher leverage to pressure US: UK think tank
Hamshahri:
Coronavirus threatening 6 million jobs
MAH
Your Comment