COVID-19 showed all humans are in the same boat: Zarif

Zarif made the remark in a tweet late Friday on the occasion of the arrival of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

"#Ramadan is for Muslims a special time for prayer & reflection,” he wrote.

"This year, the #COVID19 pandemic has shown that we need to reflect more on how ALL of us in the human community are in same boat, and on the same journey," he added.

At the end of his message, Zarif wished all Muslims a healthy, safe, and blessed Ramadan.

The holy fasting month of Ramadan is started on Saturday in Iran. The advent fo the lunar month varies in different countries depending on the situation of the moon.

MNA