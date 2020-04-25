  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2020, 9:49 AM

COVID-19 showed all humans are in the same boat: Zarif

COVID-19 showed all humans are in the same boat: Zarif

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected close to three million people around the world, proved that all humans are in the same boat.

Zarif made the remark in a tweet late Friday on the occasion of the arrival of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

"#Ramadan is for Muslims a special time for prayer & reflection,” he wrote.

"This year, the #COVID19 pandemic has shown that we need to reflect more on how ALL of us in the human community are in same boat, and on the same journey," he added.

At the end of his message, Zarif wished all Muslims a healthy, safe, and blessed Ramadan.

The holy fasting month of Ramadan is started on Saturday in Iran. The advent fo the lunar month varies in different countries depending on the situation of the moon.

MNA

News Code 157979

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News