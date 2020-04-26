Global coronavirus death toll tops 203K, with over 2.9mn cases

According to the latest data, 2,921,439 people have so far been affected by the coronavirus with the death toll amounting to 203,289 and the number of recoveries surpassing 836,000.

More than half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, Spain, and Italy.

The United States had reported 54,265 deaths as of Saturday night, while Italy, Spain, and France have reported between 22,000 to 27,000 fatalities each.

The COVID-19 death toll in Italy has surpassed 26,000 from more than 195,000 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 22,902, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 223,759, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has reached 161,488, with a total death toll of 22,614.

Chinese authorities reported no new deaths on Saturday for the 10th straight day while in South Korea officials reported just 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 - the eighth day in a row its daily rise increased by less than 20 - and no new deaths for the second straight day.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 89,328 in Iran, claiming the lives of 5,650 people.

MNA/