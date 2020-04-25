Health Ministry confirms 1,134 new COVID-19 infections

The total number of confirmed infections has 89,328, he said on Saturday.

Some 68,193 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals so far, Jahanpour added, saying that 3,096 patients are now in critical condition.

Health Ministry Spokesman put the number of those who lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to the virus at 76 which brings the total death toll to 5,650 in Iran.

So far, 410,075 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

As of Saturday, coronavirus has infected 2,836,338 people around the world, claiming the lives of 197,694 people. Some 808,522patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease so far.

