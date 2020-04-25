  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2020, 8:53 AM

Pres. Rouhani felicitates holy Ramadan to leaders of Islamic countries

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani felicitated the beginning of the month of Ramadan -- the month of the revelation of the Holy Qur'an -- to leaders of the Islamic countries.

In separate messages to the Islamic leaders, Rouhani said, "Ramadan has once again come to touch the souls of the pious with its fragrance hidden in its worship and spirituality so that the righteous servants can cultivate and purify their souls and purify themselves through this valuable opportunity."

He added, "I hope we will be able to strengthen relations between Islamic countries as much as possible, and also, through joint efforts and exchange of experiences, accelerate the process of combatting COVID-19."

At the end of the message, Rouhani wished the acceptance of the obedience and worship of the leaders of Islamic countries during the holy month of Ramadan and happiness and pride for the Muslims.

MNA/President.ir

