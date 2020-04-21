Afghan drivers, merchants’ visa problem settled: official

Given the significance of trade between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan, issuance of visa for Afghan traders, industrialists, and drivers for entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran was settled after necessary follow-ups made by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Industry Ministry, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Iranian Embassy to Afghanistan, he added.

He went on to say that visa issuance for Afghan drivers and merchants resumed after two-month hiatus.

Turning to the visa requirements of Afghan’s trades and industrialists, he stated, “visa will be issued for Afghan’s traders and industrialists for air travel provided that they should win health certificate in the field of non-infection to COVID-19.”

Regarding terms and conditions for issuance of visa for Afghan drivers, Javanmard Ghasab added, “visa of Afghan drivers will be issued if they receive a health certificate and lack of being infected with COVID-19.”

