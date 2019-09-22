SAIPA Car Manufacturing Co.'s output surpasses 147,000 in five months

According to reports, SAIPA Car Manufacturing Company produced 75,525 ‘Pride’ passenger cars, 593 ‘Tiba’ passenger cars, accounted for the maximum production share of car production in the same period.

In addition, 15,199 ‘pride’ passenger cars and also 9,391 ‘Tiba’ passenger cars were manufactured bySAIPA from July 21 – August 21.

In the first five months of the current year, SAIPA Car Manufacturing Company produced 2,480 Changan 35 SUVs and 120 ‘Ario’ passenger cars.

