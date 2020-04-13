Front page of Iran newspapers on Monday

Ettela'at:
Disaster declaration in all 50 states of America
Iran amb. to Iraq: We will support the elected PM
Javan:
Iran working on ‘Sincere Assistance’
IRGC commanders take lead in ‘Sincere Assistance’ by offering 20% of their wages
Rouhani: Iran’s performance on virus better than Europe
Shahrvand:
COVID-19 claims over 20,000 lives in America
Kayhan:
Saudi aircrafts drop bombs on Yemeni people 25 times in 12 hours
Think tank: America’s missile systems not able to confront Iranian missiles
Iran:
Global winners and losers of coronavirus
Jam-e-Jam:
America blocks Iran loan from IMF despite Iran’s 75 years paying membership dues: The International Fund of West and Partners
Vatane Emrooz:
Johnson takes lesson after discharging from hospital as first gov. head who supported herd immunity
