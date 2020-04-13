Front page of Iran newspapers on Monday

Ettela'at:

Disaster declaration in all 50 states of America

Iran amb. to Iraq: We will support the elected PM

Javan:

Iran working on ‘Sincere Assistance’

IRGC commanders take lead in ‘Sincere Assistance’ by offering 20% of their wages

Rouhani: Iran’s performance on virus better than Europe

Shahrvand:

COVID-19 claims over 20,000 lives in America

Kayhan:

Saudi aircrafts drop bombs on Yemeni people 25 times in 12 hours

Think tank: America’s missile systems not able to confront Iranian missiles

Iran:

Global winners and losers of coronavirus

Jam-e-Jam:

America blocks Iran loan from IMF despite Iran’s 75 years paying membership dues: The International Fund of West and Partners

Vatane Emrooz:

Johnson takes lesson after discharging from hospital as first gov. head who supported herd immunity

MAH