  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2020, 12:15 PM

Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 15

Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 15

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Mehr news takes a look at the stories making a splash on the front pages of Iranian Wednesday's newspapers.

Aftab:

Is it possible for China to replace US in post-coronavirus era?

Javan:

Injection of ISIL virus into Iraq in corona crisis

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Does Saudi Arabia want Trump or Biden?

Hamshahri:

Tehran Mayor: Iran fighting coronavirus, sanctions at the same time

Mardom Salari:

FM Zarif: Coronavirus an opportunity for US to quit addiction

Keyhan:

Mustafa al-Kazemi promises to expel Americans from Iraq

E'temd:

UAE's plan to improve relations with Iran in post-coronavirus era

Ebtekar:

Sanders formally endorses Joe Baiden

Arman Melli:

Iraq moves toward coup, instability

MNA/

News Code 157637

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News