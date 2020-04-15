Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 15

Aftab:

Is it possible for China to replace US in post-coronavirus era?

Javan:

Injection of ISIL virus into Iraq in corona crisis

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Does Saudi Arabia want Trump or Biden?

Hamshahri:

Tehran Mayor: Iran fighting coronavirus, sanctions at the same time

Mardom Salari:

FM Zarif: Coronavirus an opportunity for US to quit addiction

Keyhan:

Mustafa al-Kazemi promises to expel Americans from Iraq

E'temd:

UAE's plan to improve relations with Iran in post-coronavirus era

Ebtekar:

Sanders formally endorses Joe Baiden

Arman Melli:

Iraq moves toward coup, instability

MNA/