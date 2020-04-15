Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 15

Aftab:
Is it possible for China to replace US in post-coronavirus era?
Javan:
Injection of ISIL virus into Iraq in corona crisis
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Does Saudi Arabia want Trump or Biden?
Hamshahri:
Tehran Mayor: Iran fighting coronavirus, sanctions at the same time
Mardom Salari:
FM Zarif: Coronavirus an opportunity for US to quit addiction
Keyhan:
Mustafa al-Kazemi promises to expel Americans from Iraq
E'temd:
UAE's plan to improve relations with Iran in post-coronavirus era
Ebtekar:
Sanders formally endorses Joe Baiden
Arman Melli:
Iraq moves toward coup, instability
