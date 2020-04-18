People's coop. behind reduced COVID-19 spread in provinces: Rouhani

He made the remarks in his meeting with the heads of the social, security, educational, administrative, health, higher education, support, guild and economic committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus on Saturday.

"People’s cooperation with the implementation of the Smart Social Distancing plan has reduced the spread of the disease in some provinces and established a steady trend in other provinces,” he said.

The President said, "This situation is based on the estimates of the agencies and committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus as a result of the support and observance of health protocols by businesses last week, and of course, according to the mentioned statistics, a significant part of the people have observed health guidelines and were committed to the motto of "Stay Home" and did not leave home except for necessary situations.”

Rouhani added, "I still ask the dear and honorable people of our country to adhere to these principles and pay attention to the health protocols.”

The President continued, "The relevant agencies can use these estimates to provide their recommendations for the next step in the process of reopening medium-risk businesses for approval by the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.”

"In this regard, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education must cooperate with the Security and Social Committee of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus to determine the conditions for reopening of medium-risk businesses and presenting them to the National Task Force,” Rouhani noted.

Iranian President said, "The Information and Advertising Committee of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus should coordinate and plan for the country's media, cyberspace, and the IRIB by informing, educating and persuading people to follow the regulations and guidelines announced for business.”

Rouhani pointed out, "The Ministry of Health must cooperate with the relevant agencies to have strict supervision and control over the observance of health rules and principles, along with educating the people.”

He also said that the reopening of education centers under the auspices of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus depends on the conditions and control of coronavirus in the coming weeks, adding, "Therefore, the Ministry of Health must work with the Education Committee and the Social-Security Committee to implement the defined criteria and make a suggestion in this regard.”

“The Ministry of Health also has a mission to divide the provinces and cities of the country according to the defined and accepted global standards in three specific situations, and implement related protocols defined in the coming weeks,” Rouhani added.

The President said, "In the previous meeting, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Affairs were tasked with cooperating and strengthening knowledge-based companies to build and produce software and new.”

Stating that protocols must be defined precisely in the field of travel of Iranians abroad or foreign nationals whose travels are necessary, he added, "The Ministry of Health should cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development to follow strict instructions.”

MNA/President.ir