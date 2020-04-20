Iran ready to transfer experiences of fight against COVID-19 to Azerbaijan: Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Monday and said, “Fortunately, with the measures taken and people's good cooperation with medical and health protocols and the efforts of the medical staff, the trend of COVID-19 in Iran has been declining.”

Referring to the friendly and good relations between the two countries, the President said that the recent bilateral cooperation indicates that Iran and Azerbaijan are side by side in difficult days.

Rouhani further referred to the talks between the officials of the two countries to provide the ground for the implementation of the agreements and the development of cooperation, and added, "I hope all the agreements between the two countries, including the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, will go well and be implemented".

The Iranian President also congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan in advance and emphasized the development of relations and cooperation with the country in all fields of mutual interest.

During the telephone conversation, the President of Azerbaijan explained the measures taken in the country to combat coronavirus and added, "The interactions and transportation projects between the two countries still continue despite the current special conditions and the ban on travel aimed at combating the outbreak of coronavirus".

"Despite the problems caused by the coronavirus, we are reviewing the opening of the Astara-Rasht railway project in the form of a video conference," said Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing the implementation of the two countries' agreements.

Referring to Iran's success in fighting coronavirus, the President of Azerbaijan said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong health care system and we welcome Iran's experience in the fight against COVID-19".

President Ilham Aliyev further congratulated the Iranian government and people on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and expressed hope that relations between the two countries would develop further in all areas.

MNA/ 4905557