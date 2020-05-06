MIO plays a pivotal role in advancing goals: Khanzadi

He made the remarks during his visit to ongoing maritime projects of the Organization in Bandar Abbas, on Wednesday.

Khanzadi pointed to the specialty and high capabilities of the Iranian Marine Industries Organization in all sectors and added, “the Organization is a beating heart of country’s naval industry which plays a leading role in advancing macro and strategic goals.”

Head of Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari accompanied Iran’s Navy Commander Khanzadi in this visit.

MA/4918478