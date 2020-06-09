All Iranian soldiers ready for self-sacrifice to preserve security

He made the remarks on Tue. in his visit to the family of martyr Seyyed Mansour Mousavinejad, one of martyrs of the recent incident in Konarak, Bushehr province, and added, “As emphasized in the Holy Quran for several times, martyrs are pioneers of safeguarding dignity and grandeur of the Islamic Establishment in international arenas.”

As many as 19 people were martyred and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistical vessel on May 14, during a naval exercise near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports.

