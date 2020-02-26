Iran voices readiness to hold joint naval drill with Republic of Azerbaijan

He made the remarks late on Wed. in his meeting with visiting Azeri Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Lieutenant General Fuad Nadir Mammadov.

In this bilateral meeting, Khanzadi said, “today, Iran has established joint cooperation commission meetings with many countries in the world and the number of these joint commissions, held with neighboring countries and even extraterritorial countries, are increasing.”

He pointed to this issue that the geopolitics of the northern area of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in which Caspian Sea is located, is the most important component for the proximity and interaction of naval forces of neighboring countries and added, “So far, Iran has held many constructive talks on the issues related to the Caspian Sea at the level of governments and also five naval forces in the Caspian Sea, the results of which have led to the signing of agreements.”

He emphasized that the Caspian Sea needs security and added, “this security should be preserved and developed collectively.”

The naval forces of the two countries of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan enjoy high capabilities for boosting bilateral cooperation, one of the most important of which is the exchange of students in this field, Khanzadi stressed.

For his part, Azeri Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Lieutenant General Fuad Nadir Mammadov said that the naval forces of the two countries enjoy high capability to enhance bilateral cooperation and for this purpose, the country is ready to take considerable measures in the upcoming year before holding the 3rd Joint Commission meeting.

