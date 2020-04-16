Developing nuclear submarine on agenda of Iran's Navy: cmdr.

“It’s a king of neglecting if the Islamic Republic does not think about using nuclear propulsion in submarines … this domestic capability exists in the Defense Ministry regarding the production of submarines bigger than Fateh and certainly, the developing of submarine propulsion is on the agenda of the Navy,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi said.

The stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards nuclear energy is clear and defined and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has many times highlighted its peaceful nature, he added.

All the country’s organizations are moving in the defined framework regarding the nuclear program, he said, adding, “None of the international pacts ban using peaceful nuclear energy but the peace we are talking about doesn’t find meaning without maintaining defense readiness.”

“When there is no deterrence and readiness for a defense, no peace and stability will be established and so the Armed Forces of the country are present to ensure sustainable peace.”

Fateh submarine joined the Naval fleet in the Persian Gulf in Feb. 2019. The home-made submarine was produced with the cooperation of more than 120 industrial centers, 80 knowledge-based companies, and 57 universities as well as 195 research centers.

