US pursues its sanctions even on cases related to COVID-19: Interior min.

Making the remarks in a phone conversation with Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Sat., he said that “some western countries, especially the United States, failed to cooperate in the global fight against coronavirus pandemic. The US even followed up its unjust and cruel sanctions in cases related to COVID-19 disease.”

Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys sufficient production of thr required equipment needed in the anti-corona fight, he said, adding, “in addition, our medical staff, doctors, nurses and officials in the field of healthcare and treatment have been equipped with enough experiences and facilities and are ready to treat patients suffering from coronavirus.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rahmani Fazli briefed on the measures taken in the country to control and manage coronavirus disease and pointed to the constructive role of Ministry of Interior and governors in coordinating and managing programs such as the implementation of Social Distancing Plan and added, “fortunately, Iran enjoys better condition in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic than before in a way that trend of disease in the country is moving towards downward trajectory.”

He expressed hope that this disease would be turned into an opportunity for cooperating, establishing unity and solidarity, exchanging experiences and approaching views of regional countries with each other.

For his part, Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu expressed his satisfaction with the successes gained by the Islamic Republic of Iran in containing COVID-19 and emphasized the need for exchanging bilateral experiences in this field.

