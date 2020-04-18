Iran, Turkey interior ministers discuss coronavirus pandemic

Iran's Ambassador in Ankara Mohammad Farazmand said in a tweet that Rahmani Fazli and Soylu had held a talk earlier on Saturday, during which they exchanged views on “the measures and experiences of the two countries in curbing the coronavirus disease, and other issues including the mutual cooperation on border security and fight against terrorism.”

Earlier this week, Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Derya Örs, calling for evermore strengthening of the cooperation between the two neighbors.

He said Iran’s medical staff and physicians are ready to share their experiences with neighboring Turkey in the field of combating coronavirus, adding, “Joint cooperation between Iran and Turkey in battling the disease is of paramount importance.”

Also on April 7, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed cooperation in containing the outbreak.

More than 80,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran; Turkey has also put the number of coronavirus patients at 78,546.

