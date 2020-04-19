60 days of living with COVID-19

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country was confirmed with the official announcement of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Feb. 18.

In the early stages of the outbreak, it seemed difficult for people to adapt themselves with the new conditions of avoiding gatherings, putting themselves in home quarantine, etc. but after the elapse of two months since the outbreak, people are accustomed to living with the disease. Under such circumstances, many individual and social behaviors have changed and new habits have been formed by people.