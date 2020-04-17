Talks underway to return stranded Iranians from Italy: FM spox

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Rome are currently consulting with the officials of the Ministry of Health and Iran Air to make another flight from Rome, and two flights from Milan to Tehran, Mousavi said on Friday.

He noted that following an initial request by a large number of students and compatriots living in Italy, Iran has been consulting with student organizations in Rome and Milan, with the aim of preparing a list of applicants for flights and sending them to the Foreign Ministry and relevant institutions after obtaining initial approval.

He added that Iran Air offices in Rome and Milan have been briefed by the agencies to inform the passengers and set priorities for ticket sales based on the students' requests.

Personal information forms have been designed and provided for obtaining passenger details and sending them to Tehran to prepare quarantine, Mousavi added.

MNA/IRN83754092