Iran praises China’s aids in battling COVID-19

In a tweet on Thu., he wrote, “I seize this opportunity to express my thanks to China for offering humanitarian aids to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against coronavirus as well as China’s condemnation of US illegal sanctions imposed against Iran.”

Zarif pointed to his recent phone talk with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and wrote in Chinese language, “I am very glad to speak with my old friend, Foreign Minister and Adviser to the government of People’s Republic of China.”

“We exchanged views on issues of mutual concerns including battling the coronavirus global pandemic, deepening comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries as well as trend of the peace process in Afghanistan.”

