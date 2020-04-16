Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit almost 78k with recovered at 52k

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour pointed to the latest statistics on the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country and said, “Smart Distancing Plan will be put into operation in Tehran province on Sat.”

He said that unfortunately, 92 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,869.

He added that 52,229 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Some 1,606 more cases were recorded in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 77,995, Jahanpour noted.

As he said, some 3,594 of the patients are now in critical condition due to the virus.

So far, 310,340 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, health ministry spokesman added.

